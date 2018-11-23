Swiss National Bank Has $48.94 Million Position in CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of CoStar Group worth $48,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,897,000 after purchasing an additional 252,916 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CoStar Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after purchasing an additional 202,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CoStar Group by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,611,000 after purchasing an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,897,000 after purchasing an additional 137,897 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total transaction of $199,661.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.44.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $359.00 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $448.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.52.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $305.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

