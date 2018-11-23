Swiss National Bank Reduces Stake in MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $47,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $102,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $102,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $151,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $206,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Phyllis James sold 15,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $446,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,164 shares in the company, valued at $372,014.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel D’arrigo sold 29,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $858,689.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,619,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

