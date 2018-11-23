Symrise AG (SY1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €73.79 ($85.80).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SY1. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.20 ($67.67) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

FRA:SY1 opened at €69.98 ($81.37) on Friday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

