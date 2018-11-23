Synchrony Financial (SYF) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Edward Jones lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

