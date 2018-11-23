Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,769 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Synovus Financial worth $27,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,945,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,436 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,742,000 after purchasing an additional 208,640 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 52.3% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,597,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,245,000 after purchasing an additional 891,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,895,000 after purchasing an additional 344,670 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,805,000 after purchasing an additional 348,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Blair acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,199.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen J. Gula sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $52,206.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.59 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

