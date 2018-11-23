Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

SYNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Syntel by 12.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Syntel by 9.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Syntel by 993.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syntel by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Syntel by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,224,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,187,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

SYNT stock remained flat at $$40.99 during trading on Friday. Syntel has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $41.06.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc provides digital transformation, information technology (IT), and knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) services worldwide. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics, and Telecom segments. It provides end-to-end, integrated application, and infrastructure management services; develops software applications; and offers legacy modernization services, such as software analysis, language conversion, reverse engineering, database migration, code optimization, cloud onboarding and migration, ecosystem migration, testing, and management.

