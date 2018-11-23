SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,555 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $96,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 227,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Pivotal Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $64.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $330,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,829.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 816,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $61,248,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,176,196 shares of company stock valued at $443,878,713. 7.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/sysco-co-syy-shares-bought-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.