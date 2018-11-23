SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 37.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 305,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 83,437 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,215,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $147,222,101.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,804.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,408.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,176,196 shares of company stock valued at $443,878,713. 7.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

