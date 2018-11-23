SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,907 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $51,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 37.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 305,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 83,437 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,215,532 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $147,222,101.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,804.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $330,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,829.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,176,196 shares of company stock valued at $443,878,713 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

NYSE SYY opened at $64.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 68.81%. SYSCO’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

