SYSCO (SYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sysco, which has lagged the industry in the past three months, has long been battling cost-related hurdles. This, along with a soft international performance weighed on the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein top and bottom lines missed estimates. Incidentally, International sales depicted a slowdown, with several restaurant closures and Brexit related worries impacting UK’s performance. The company expects its warehouse and transportation costs associated with supply chain to persist, which remains a threat to margins. Nonetheless, Sysco’s U.S. Foodservice division has been performing well for quite some time now, wherein local case volumes have been rising for 18 straight quarters, due to solid restaurant sales. A rosy economic scenario is likely to continue aiding restaurant sales. Also, focus on enhancing assortments, making innovations, ensuring food safety and revitalizing brands bodes well.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SYSCO from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SYSCO from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.54.

SYY stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.96. 25,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,215,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $147,222,101.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $468,804.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 1,013,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $76,116,179.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,735.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,176,196 shares of company stock worth $443,878,713. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $14,719,000. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in SYSCO by 12.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

