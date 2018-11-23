Systematic Financial Management LP Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 513,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 140,757 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 137,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $690,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

OSG stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of -0.17. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $80.54 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.56%.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, insider Samuel H. Norton bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 525,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,333.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 151,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2017, the company owned or operated a fleet of 23 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

