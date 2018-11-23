Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases New Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.1% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 20,419 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,893 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 42,392 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 696,765 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 164.99% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 67.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Liberum Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

