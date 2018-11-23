Tailored Brands Inc (TLRD) Stake Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) by 121.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Tailored Brands worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,818,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,019,000 after acquiring an additional 577,425 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,588,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tailored Brands by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,998,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after acquiring an additional 426,214 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,320,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailored Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,239,000.

In other news, Director David H. Edwab sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,982.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tailored Brands stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120,737.00. Tailored Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 12th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 933.71% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Tailored Brands’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

TLRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Tailored Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

