TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Stake Raised by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 553.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the last quarter. White Elm Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth $4,498,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,275,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,044,000 after acquiring an additional 172,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,640,322.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Viera acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.93 per share, for a total transaction of $10,044,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,019.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $106.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $583.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.87 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.08%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. BidaskClub lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $144.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Wedbush set a $150.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/take-two-interactive-software-inc-ttwo-stake-raised-by-miracle-mile-advisors-llc.html.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.