Talanx (TLX) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talanx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.47 ($42.40).

Shares of Talanx stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) on Thursday, reaching €30.66 ($35.65). The stock had a trading volume of 60,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. Talanx has a 1 year low of €30.66 ($35.65) and a 1 year high of €37.32 ($43.40).

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

