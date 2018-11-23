Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP) Stake Increased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Tallgrass Energy GP LP (NYSE:TEGP) by 101.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,225,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,647,936 shares during the period. Tallgrass Energy GP accounts for about 2.7% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Tallgrass Energy GP were worth $217,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 23.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy GP by 12.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,658,000 after acquiring an additional 251,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tallgrass Energy GP by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,694,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,716,000 after buying an additional 19,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tallgrass Energy GP during the second quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Tallgrass Energy GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEGP opened at $22.16 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy GP LP has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tallgrass Energy GP LP (TEGP) Stake Increased by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/tallgrass-energy-gp-lp-tegp-stake-increased-by-kayne-anderson-capital-advisors-lp.html.

About Tallgrass Energy GP

Tallgrass Energy GP, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.