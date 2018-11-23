Tango Mining Ltd (CVE:TGV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 8000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

In other Tango Mining news, Director Terry Lee Tucker sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/tango-mining-tgv-sets-new-52-week-low-at-0-02-2.html.

Tango Mining Company Profile (CVE:TGV)

Tango Mining Limited operates as a Canadian diversified junior mining company. It holds three thermal coal, metallurgical and processing plant, and engineering contracts in the Ogies and Highveld coalfields, Mpumalanga province and Kliprivier coalfield, KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa. The company also holds an interests in the Oena Diamond Mine, an alluvial diamond property, which is located in Northern Cape Province in South Africa; the Middlepits Project, which includes two prospecting licenses, such as PL101 and PL58 and is located in the Kgalagadi District, Republic of Botswana; the Mano River Project that consists of one 104.3 square kilometer diamond mineral exploration license located in the western part of Republic of Liberia; and the Moquita Project is located in the Province of Lunda Norte, the Republic of Angola.

