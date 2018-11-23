Target (TGT) Lifted to “Buy” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has $94.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America set a $90.00 price target on Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $90.00 price target on Target and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Target from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.19.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. Target has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Target by 739.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

