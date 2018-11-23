Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Purchases New Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned approximately 0.10% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $951,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,153,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $3,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. Research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP Gregg A. Seibert purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $84,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel P. Donlan purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $28,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $313,396.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $14.00 to $14.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

