Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 15,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Equinix from $494.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $520.00 price target on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Equinix from $526.00 to $521.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $501.28.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $382.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $370.79 and a fifty-two week high of $481.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($2.92). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $2.28 per share. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.38, for a total transaction of $557,168.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.65, for a total value of $863,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,125,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,108 shares of company stock worth $2,489,413 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

