Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $2.78 Million Position in bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,517,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 3.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 794,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in bluebird bio by 63.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,875,000 after acquiring an additional 233,175 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 512,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 41.3% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 488,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,623,000 after acquiring an additional 142,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.40, for a total value of $3,508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,759,345.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Mandell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $150,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,427 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $116.86 on Friday. bluebird bio Inc has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $236.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.31.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a negative net margin of 1,326.02%. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on bluebird bio to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.79.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

