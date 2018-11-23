Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 500 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,008,000 after purchasing an additional 134,469 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,203,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 779,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 434,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $288.51 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $252.23 and a 1 year high of $312.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $312.35 per share, for a total transaction of $156,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,543,617.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $176,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,599,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.08.

WARNING: “Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 500 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-sells-500-shares-of-roper-technologies-inc-rop.html.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.