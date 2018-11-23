Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $2.91 Million Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 89,900 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 30.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 907,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,171,000 after purchasing an additional 72,469 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,372,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,605,000 after purchasing an additional 561,400 shares during the period.
IMO opened at $30.41 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $34.56.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMO. TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. CIBC initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
