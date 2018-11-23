Teekay Tankers (TNK) Given New $1.40 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $1.65 to $1.40 in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TNK. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.43.

Shares of NYSE TNK opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.47. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.95 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,771,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,733,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 529,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 945,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 238,177 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 95,879 shares during the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-To-Ship Transfer. It is involved in the marine transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers.

