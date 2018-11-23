Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley set a $42.00 price objective on Telephone & Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.75%.

In related news, VP Peter L. Sereda sold 10,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $388,339.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas W. Chambers sold 16,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $564,900.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,828 shares in the company, valued at $440,385.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,620 shares of company stock worth $3,633,637. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 38.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.