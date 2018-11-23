Tellurion (TELL) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Tellurion (CURRENCY:TELL) traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last week, Tellurion has traded down 47.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tellurion has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $222.00 worth of Tellurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellurion coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102.48 or 0.02349298 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007937 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010000 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000349 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000701 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00001447 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001639 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tellurion Coin Profile

Tellurion (CRYPTO:TELL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Tellurion’s official Twitter account is @telluriondev. The official website for Tellurion is www.tellurion.info.

Tellurion Coin Trading

Tellurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

