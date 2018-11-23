TerraNova (TER) Price Reaches $0.0261 on Top Exchanges

TerraNova (CURRENCY:TER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. TerraNova has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $197.00 worth of TerraNova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraNova has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. One TerraNova coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007597 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00023582 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00231646 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000993 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00001045 BTC.

About TerraNova

TerraNova (TER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2017. TerraNova’s total supply is 1,058,739 coins. TerraNova’s official Twitter account is @TerraNovaCoin. TerraNova’s official website is terranovacoin.wixsite.com/terranova-ter.

TerraNova Coin Trading

TerraNova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraNova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraNova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraNova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

