Terreno Realty (TRNO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

TRNO opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 133.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at $247,000.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

