Tervita (TEV) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning.

TEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Tervita in a research note on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of Tervita stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,094. Tervita has a one year low of C$6.34 and a one year high of C$10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.07.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides environmental solutions for oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. The company offers bioremediation services, caverns and oil field waste disposal, civil and environmental construction, commercial demolition and decommissioning, energy marketing, engineered landfill disposal, metals recycling, municipal and industrial water treatment, NORM management, oil and gas demolition and recovery, oil recovery, onsite produced and frac water treatment, onsite waste management, remediation and reclamation services, specialized waste containers, spill and emergency response, sulphur services, treatment recovery and disposal, waste classification and tracking services, waste transportation services, and water disposal wells.

