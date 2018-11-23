TeslaCoilCoin Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (TESLA)

TeslaCoilCoin (CURRENCY:TESLA) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. TeslaCoilCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $16.00 worth of TeslaCoilCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TeslaCoilCoin has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar. One TeslaCoilCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00128572 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00191290 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.72 or 0.09037837 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009288 BTC.

TeslaCoilCoin Profile

TeslaCoilCoin’s genesis date was December 8th, 2015. TeslaCoilCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for TeslaCoilCoin is teslacoilcoin.org.

TeslaCoilCoin Token Trading

TeslaCoilCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TeslaCoilCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TeslaCoilCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TeslaCoilCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

