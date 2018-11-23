Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $58.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $257.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Keith Cargill bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,142,579.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vince A. Ackerson bought 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 127,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 49.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

