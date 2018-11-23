The Coca-Cola (KO) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $56.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Macquarie set a $50.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Morningstar set a $49.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $48.73 on Monday. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $207.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.68%.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Analyst Recommendations for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

