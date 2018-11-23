Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce sales of $12.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 172.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $57.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $75.73 million, with estimates ranging from $56.30 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.08. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 513.41% and a negative return on equity of 505.90%. The business had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Leerink Swann set a $38.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

In other news, EVP Bradford J. Shafer sold 7,119 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $197,267.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 6,393 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $182,200.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 346.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 17.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.26. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.09.

Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria.

