TheStreet Downgrades Stantec (STN) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 9th. CIBC downgraded shares of Stantec to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.07). Stantec had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $690.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1049 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 544.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, Consulting Services  Global, and Construction Services.

