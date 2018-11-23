Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Sells 789 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. trimmed its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,516,000 after purchasing an additional 114,014 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period.

NYSE LAD opened at $81.59 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $126.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

