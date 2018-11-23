Ti-Value (TV) Price Hits $0.0568 on Major Exchanges

Ti-Value (CURRENCY:TV) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Ti-Value coin can currently be bought for about $0.0568 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, OEX, Mercatox and QBTC. Ti-Value has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $25,724.00 worth of Ti-Value was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ti-Value has traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00128019 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00193171 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.08959094 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Ti-Value Coin Profile

Ti-Value’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. Ti-Value’s official Twitter account is @Ti_Value. Ti-Value’s official website is t.top/en. Ti-Value’s official message board is t.top/en/news.

Buying and Selling Ti-Value

Ti-Value can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, CoinEgg, Mercatox, QBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ti-Value directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ti-Value should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ti-Value using one of the exchanges listed above.

