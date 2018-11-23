Tinka Resources (TK) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 92,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 196,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

About Tinka Resources (CVE:TK)

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship project is the Ayawilca property, which includes 55 granted mining concessions covering 15,240 hectares located in the Pasco region of Central Peru.

