Titan Medical (TMDI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Titan Medical from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Northland Capital Partners initiated coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

TMDI stock opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Medical stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 239,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Titan Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a development stage company, focuses on design and development of robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

