TLG Immobilien (TLG) PT Set at €25.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TLG has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.08 ($29.17).

Shares of ETR TLG opened at €23.54 ($27.37) on Monday. TLG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €17.40 ($20.23) and a fifty-two week high of €23.30 ($27.09).

TLG Immobilien Company Profile

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, and disposal of commercial real estate properties, including office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels in Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, and Rostock.

