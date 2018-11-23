Todd R. Ford Sells 12,500 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.96 and a beta of 1.79. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $84.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.61 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $67.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.69.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

