Torex Gold Resources (TXG) Stock Price Down 13.9%

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) traded down 13.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.83 and last traded at C$9.89. 408,721 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 392,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.49.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other news, Director Terry Macgibbon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.18, for a total value of C$65,900.00. Also, Director Franklin Lorie Davis sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$123,399.75. Insiders sold a total of 44,239 shares of company stock worth $545,044 in the last 90 days.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

