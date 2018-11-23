Toronto Dominion Bank Has $505.48 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 67,480 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $505,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842,959 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338,491 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,682,027,000 after acquiring an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,582,390,000 after acquiring an additional 69,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,410,791,000 after acquiring an additional 111,901 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 target price (down previously from $2,130.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,085.14.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total value of $27,689,149.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total transaction of $1,853,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,950 shares of company stock worth $54,540,968 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,516.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $741.63 billion, a PE ratio of 333.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,124.74 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

