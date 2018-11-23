Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 7,214 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,214 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,459,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,301,000 after buying an additional 98,605 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 223,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after buying an additional 51,931 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 37,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,148,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,032,000 after buying an additional 595,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

HFC stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

