Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Monday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TD. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.31.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$71.04 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$69.21 and a 52-week high of C$80.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.39 billion.

In related news, insider Michael George Rhodes sold 25,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.98, for a total transaction of C$2,039,579.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

