Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Insider Total Energy Services Inc Acquires 2,600 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,752.00.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,300.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 4,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,057.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,700.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,600.00.

On Thursday, October 11th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 24,813 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$266,739.75.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,144.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 3,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,042.00.

On Friday, September 14th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 6,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,080.00.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 8,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,687.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Total Energy Services Inc acquired 3,100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,037.00.

Shares of TOT stock traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$9.30. 13,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. Total Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$9.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOT shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Total Energy Services in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

