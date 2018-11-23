Traders Buy 3M (MMM) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) on weakness during trading on Friday. $58.89 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $38.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.87 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, 3M had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. 3M traded down ($1.89) for the day and closed at $196.80

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on 3M from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $251.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $206.00 price objective on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

3M declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $274,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 9.6% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 8.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $930,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 3M by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,042,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,262 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in 3M by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,681,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,048,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

