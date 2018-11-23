Traders Buy Colgate-Palmolive (CL) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $57.45 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $29.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $27.92 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Colgate-Palmolive had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Colgate-Palmolive traded down ($0.39) for the day and closed at $61.92

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 12,004.60% and a net margin of 13.55%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $68,055.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,740.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $30,977.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

