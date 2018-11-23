Traders Buy Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on weakness during trading on Friday. $46.26 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $22.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.28 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Intuitive Surgical had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Intuitive Surgical traded down ($2.05) for the day and closed at $489.57

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $564.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.66, for a total value of $81,549.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,704.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

