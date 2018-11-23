Traders Buy Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) on weakness during trading on Friday. $79.06 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $62.39 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd had the 8th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $83.15

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1455 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHY. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 23.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

