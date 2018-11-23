Traders bought shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $147.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $81.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.06 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund traded down ($0.81) for the day and closed at $54.08

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLU. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $819,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Honeywell International Inc. bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $40,269,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Traders Buy Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU) on Weakness” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/traders-buy-utilities-select-sector-spdr-fund-xlu-on-weakness.html.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.